Terrible relato de la tragedia en Argentina: “mi hijo de dos años no podía respirar”

Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata v Boca Juniors - Liga Profesional 2022 LA PLATA, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 06: A fans of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata reacts after being affected by tear gas after a match between Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata and Boca Juniors was cancelled as part of Liga Profesional 2022 at Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium on October 6, 2022 in La Plata, Argentina.The match was stopped at nine minutes of play and later cancelled amid serious incidents outside the stadium with fans and police officers who used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. It was reported a fan of Gimnasia died and many were injured.(Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)