Netanyahu aplaude la llegada a Israel de los primeros 13 rehenes retenidos por Hamás

Israel-Hamas Truce: Displaced Palestinians Return To Destroyed Homes As Aid Trickles In From Egypt KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - NOVEMBER 24: Palestinian citizens inspect the effects of destruction caused by air strikes on their homes in the Khuza’a area on November 24, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Palestinians who had taken refuge in temporary shelters returned to their homes as a four-day ceasefire began between Israel and Hamas this morning, although Israeli forces remain in Gaza. A total of 50 hostages currently held by Hamas are to be released during the temporary truce, the first such pause in fighting since Oct. 7, when Hamas launched its surprise attack and Israeli responded with a vast military offensive to destroy the militant group that governs Gaza. Under the deal, 150 Palestinian prisoners are also to be released from Israel, and more humanitarian aid will be admitted at the Gaza-Egypt border crossing. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) (Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)