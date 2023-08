Inter Miami tomó dictatorial decisión con futbolista al que ‘no le cayó bien’ Messi:

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami FRISCO, TEXAS - AUGUST 06: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts after scoring a goal in the first half during the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 16 match between Inter Miami CF and FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) (Logan Riely/Getty Images)