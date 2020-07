Campaña de famosos tras violación de niña indígena fue tildada de "vanidosa" en redes

View this post on Instagram

Earlier this month, a 12-year old indigenous girl was kidnapped and raped by 7 members of the Colombian military. When her family found her, she couldn’t walk. This is but one of the thousands of cases of sexual violence in Latin America, especially against indigenous children. This must stop. #emberaquémonos https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/27/americas/colombian-soldiers-abused-girl-scli-intl/index.html