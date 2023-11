Unos brazos en alto que gritaron ¡Libertad! Así fue el inicio y el final del secuestro de Luis Manuel Díaz

Release of Luis Manuel Diaz, father of Liverpool FC player, kidnapped by the ELN guerrilla. The United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia (UNVMC) carries out the release of Luis Manuel Diaz, father of Liverpool FC player Luis Diaz, kidnapped by the ELN guerrilla in northern Colombia. The release was carried out in the department of La Guajira and Luis Manuel Diaz was transferred to the city of Valledupar. (ESTEBAN VANEGAS/Esteban Vanegas, Naciones Unidas)