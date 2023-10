Presidente Petro anunció que Colombia enviará ayuda humanitaria a Gaza: más de 2.000 palestinos han muerto

Gaza Comes Under Sustained Bombardment By Israel After Hamas Attacks KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - OCTOBER 15: An injured Palestinian child is seen in an intensive care unit at Nasser Hospital on October 15, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Israel has sealed off Gaza and launched sustained retaliatory air strikes, which have killed at least 1,400 people with more than 300,000 displaced, after a large-scale attack by Hamas. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 1,300 people and wounding around 2,800. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the announcement of an emergency wartime government. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) (Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)