No fue nada mágico: Hombre asesinó a una mujer luego de intentar abusar sexualmente de ella cerca al castillo que inspiró a Disney

Police Investigate Murder of US Student Near Neuschwanstein Castle FUESSEN, GERMANY - JUNE 16: Visitors stand on Marienbruecke bridge over the Poellat gorge near Neuschwanstein Castle following the death of a 21-year-old female American student, on June 16, 2023 near Fuessen, Germany. A 30-year-old American man is in custody. According to police the man met two female American students on the Marienbruecke bridge on June 14 and coaxed them to join him on a hiking trail near the gorge. He reportedly attacked the 21-year-old, and when her 22-year-old companion attempted to intervene, he pushed the 22-year-old into the gorge. After attempting to rape the 21-year-old he pushed her into the gorge as well. The 21-year-old died in hospital after being airlifted out by helicopter, while the 22-year-old remains in critical condition. (Photo by Leonhard Simon/Getty Images) (Leonhard Simon/Getty Images)