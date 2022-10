Así fueron los angustiosos momentos ante la amenaza de impacto de misil en Japón

North Korea launches a ballistic missile Seoul (Korea, Republic Of), 04/10/2022.- People watch a TV report on North Korea's firing of an intermediate range ballistic missile (IRBM) into the Pacific ocean past Japan earlier in the day, at Seoul Station, in Seoul, South Korea, 04 October 2022. North Korea has conducted five missile launches in just over a week in apparent protest of joint military exercises involving South Korea, the US and Japan, including a naval exercise with the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier. (Protestas, Japón, Corea del Sur, Seúl) EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT (YONHAP/EFE)