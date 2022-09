Mujer pidió orar por el presidente Gustavo Petro durante una misa

General Debate of the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations New York (United States), 20/09/2022.- Colombian President Gustavo Petro Urrego delivers his address during the 77th General Debate inside the General Assembly Hall at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2022. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE (JUSTIN LANE/EFE)