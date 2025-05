Johan Arango volvió a ofrecerse al América de Cali: Es la segunda vez en menos de un mes

Johan Arango

LIMA, PERU - SEPTEMBER 22: Johan Arango (L) of Binacional FC fights for the ball with Ignacio Fernandez (R) of River Plate during a group D match of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Binacional and River Plate at Estadio Nacional de Lima on September 22, 2020 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Paolo Aguilar - Pool/Getty Images)

(Pool/Getty Images)