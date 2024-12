Asistente técnico de Harold Rivera en Santa Fe vuelve al cuadro capitalino para 2025

Harold Rivera en Santa Fe

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MAY 12: Harold Rivera Roa head coach of Santa Fe looks on during a match between Fluminense and Santa Fe as part of group D of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2021 at Maracana Stadium on May 12, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Sergio Moraes-Pool/Getty Images)

(Pool/Getty Images)