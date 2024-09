Wilmar Roldán superó a Óscar Julián Ruiz con un registro histórico a nivel Sudamérica

Wilmar Roldán

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JUNE 29: (L-R) 1st assistant referee Alexander Guzman, referee Wilmar Roldan and 2nd assistant referee John Leon during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Canada and Chile at Inter&Co Stadium on June 29, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)