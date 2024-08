La tecnología rompió récords en los Juegos Olímpicos de París 2024

Volleyball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 30: General view inside the stadium as Moritz Reichert #5 of Team Germany attacks the net during the Men's Preliminary Round - Pool C match between Team United States and Team Germany on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

