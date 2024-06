Listos los ciclistas de Colombia en ruta para los Juegos Olímpicos París 2024

Colorful World: Fifty Shades of Yellow

Val Thorens (France).- Colombia's Egan Bernal of Team Ineos celebrates after retaining the overall leader's yellow jersey in the 20th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 59.5km between Albertville and Val Thorens, France, 27 July 2019 (re-issued 11 May 2020). Color Yellow is associated with the more pleasant things in life, yellow kindles joy and happiness. Most prominently recognized as a cheerful and lively hue, yellow inspires positivity. The color also stimulates the left side of the brain, which promotes logical thinking. It encourages us to hone in and make informed decisions. (Ciclismo, Francia) EFE/EPA/Yoan Valat ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET *** Local Caption *** 55517690

(Yoan Valat/EFE)