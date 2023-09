El soccer femenino nos regaló el gol más acrobático y raro de toda la historia

𝗙𝗟𝗜𝗣𝗣𝗜𝗡 𝗔𝗪𝗘𝗦𝗢𝗠𝗘!



Zoey Mahoney, are you kidding?!?! Her incredible throw-in gets past the Panther keeper for an early lead!



5' | Drake 1, UNI 0@ESPNAssignDesk #SCTop10#DSMHometownTeam pic.twitter.com/lRLmNXl2zL