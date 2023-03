Otro exfutbolista argentino en líos judiciales: fue arrestado en México

Boca en Copa Libertadores 2001 13 Jun 2001: The Boca Juniors team line up before the semi final of the Copa Libertadores de America played between Palmeiras and Boca Juniors at Parque Antartica Stadium, Sao Paulo Brazil. Boca Juniors won the tie after penalties and will play in the final. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK/ALLSPORT (Getty Images/Getty Images)