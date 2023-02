A hinchas del City les pegaron una troleada al estilo de Once Caldas a Pereira

Chants between Man City and Forest fans yesterday:



Forest 🌳: CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE YOU’LL NEVER SING THAT.



Man City 🔵 : CHAMPIONS IF EUROPE YOU WERENT EVEN BORN.



Forest 🌳: CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE, YOU WON’T BE ALIVE 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/W4ZABY9pYb