Ni el FPC llegó a tanto: revelan más detalles del caso de corrupción del Barcelona

Real Betis v Barcelona SEVILLE, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 01: Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates with teammate Pedri after scoring the team's second goal during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Betis and FC Barcelona at Estadio Benito Villamarin on February 01, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images) (Fran Santiago/Getty Images)