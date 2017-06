El excéntrico y lujoso regalo de J Balvin

The Worlds First Diamond CUSTOM Fidget Spinner piece 💎 co-signed by @takashipom and commissioned for @jbalvin only the best for Balvin! 🇨🇴 Murakami Flower Spinner > Fidget Spinner 18K Rose Gold, 18K White Gold, VVS diamonds, Pink Sapphires, Rubies, Precious Gemstones, Natural Canary Diamonds all hanging from #IFANDCO Custom Made Hermes links in 18K gold. Thanks @upscale_vandal for the Lob Just because you have money to pay for a Ben Baller chain, doesn't mean I'll make one for you. #JBalvin #FlourishGods #TakashiMurakami Oh and I have more insane jewelry coming. 😎🇰🇷

A post shared by BEN BALLER 🇰🇷 (@benballer) on Jun 15, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT