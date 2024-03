Ser mujer en medio de la crisis climática

California Statewide Snowpack Rebounds To 86 Percent Following Recent Storms MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Steam rises amid geothermal hot springs at the Hot Creek Geologic Site in front of snow blanketing the Sierra Nevada mountains after recent storms increased the snowpack on February 23, 2024 near Mammoth Lakes, California. California’s statewide snowpack currently stands at 86 percent of normal for the date, alleviating concerns of a ‘snow drought’ this year. On average, the Sierra Nevada snowpack melt provides about 30 percent of California's crucial water supply in a state which only recovered from drought last year. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)