La responsabilidad y acciones individuales como gestoras del cambio colectivo

Luke Jerram's New 'Floating Earth' Debuts In Wigan WIGAN, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: The sun sets behind artist Luke Jerram's 'Floating Earth' at Pennington Flash on November 22, 2021 in Wigan, England. The floating Earth will hover over Pennington Flash for 10 days from November 19, as part of a celebration of Wigan and Leigh's watercourses and is the first time one of Jerram's globes has been floated on an open expanse of water. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)