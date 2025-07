Siguen cayendo los integrantes del Tren de Aragua: Condenan a máxima pena a líder que residía en Chile

Salvadoran Government Receives 238 Alleged Members Of Criminal Organizations 'Tren De Aragua' and 'MS13'

TECOLUCA, EL SALVADOR - MARCH 16: In this handout photo provided by the Salvadoran government, an inmate allegedly linked to criminal organizations is restrained by a guard at CECOT on March 16, 2025 in Tecoluca, El Salvador. Trump's administration deported 238 alleged members of the Venezuelan criminal organizations 'Tren De Aragua' and Mara Salvatrucha with only 23 being members of the Mara. Nayib Bukele president of El Salvador announced that his government will receive the alleged members of the gang to be taken to CECOT. On February of 2023 El Salvador inaugurated Latin America's largest prison as part of President Nayib Bukele's plan to fight gangs. (Photo by Salvadoran Government via Getty Images)

(Handout/Salvadoran Government via Getty )