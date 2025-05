¿Qué se sabe del asesinato de dos empleados de la embajada de Israel en Washington?

Two Israeli Embassy Employees Killed By Pro-Palestinian Gunman

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 22: A police officer stands at the site of a fatal shooting at the Capital Jewish Museum on May 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Two Israeli Embassy staff members, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, were gunned down Wednesday evening after an event at the museum by a man shouting slogans in support for Palestine. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)