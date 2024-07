No se duerme en Venezuela: videos dan cuenta de las masivas movilizaciones en todo el país

Elecciones Venezuela

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JULY 25: People wave flags during the election campaign closing event of opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez on July 25, 2024 in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuelans will go to the polls for the presidential election on July 28. Nicolas Maduro, current president, and opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez will run for the presidency. (Photo by Alfredo Lasry R/Getty Images)

(Alfredo Lasry R/Getty Images)