“¡Qué los claven!”: Néstor Morales a colombianos que buscan por colarse en la final de la Copa América

Argentina v Colombia - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024: Final

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 14: Fans of Colombia and Argentina try to pass the gate amid disturbances the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)