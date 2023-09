Alerta en India por nuevo virus mortal: Gobierno tomó medidas para evitar la propagación

Fumigation operation to contain mosquitos in Bangalore Bangalore (India), 05/09/2023.- Indian Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) civic administration worker uses a fogging machine during a fumigation operation to eradicate the mosquito menace in Bangalore, India, 05 September 2023. Mosquitos carrying deadly diseases including Malaria, Dengue fever and the West Nile virus often spread across the country. According to BBMP report, the Karnataka state recorded 4,013 dengue cases while 2,065 cases were recorded in the city. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV (JAGADEESH NV/EFE)