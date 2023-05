Colombia y Kenia firman varios acuerdos para potenciar las relaciones bilaterales

Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez visits Kenya Nairobi (Kenya), 15/05/2023.- Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez (L) and Kenyan Vice President Rigathi Gachagua (R) shake hands after addressing a joint press conference at Gachagua's residence in Nairobi, Kenya, 15 May 2023. Marquez is visiting Kenya for a three-day state visit for talks on strengthening bilateral relations. (Kenia) EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU (DANIEL IRUNGU/EFE)