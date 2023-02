¿Y la seguridad? Turista en Cartagena grabó a hombre sangrado y desorientado, pidiendo auxilio

Story time: I have been YouTube’n 4 about a year now as a solo traveler so I know the importance of safety. I too got robbed before. I was drunk as a skunk coming out of my apartment in colombia(thats the reason i kept speaking spanish when he clearly spoke english🤦🏽‍♂️…my bad) Anyways I was coming out of my apt and I saw this guy going crazy so i started recording for my safety. This guy got beat up and Robbed his iPhone! I helped him get back home i hope he is ok. PLEASE BE CAREFUL PPL