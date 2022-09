¿Paga más ser lavaplatos en Estados Unidos que profesional en Colombia?

Restaurants Face Increasing Costs As Inflation Remains High WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 19: Employees run the cashier in the front at Bub and Pop's on August 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. Since the beginning of Covid-19 restaurant owners have had to weather a rise in costs of supplies on top of employee turnover. According to Bub and Pop’s part owner and chef Jonathan Taub, the restaurant has seen a rise in prices for products like flour and frying oil. Since 2020, some of these price points have not yet returned to their pre-pandemic levels and remain unsteady. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)