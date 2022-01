Vacuna contra Covid-19 no afecta fertilidad ni fecundación in vitro: estudio

Thailand Rolls Out Pfizer Vaccine BANGKOK, THAILAND - AUGUST 30: A pregnant woman receives her first dose of the Pfizer Vaccine at Central Westgate Mall on August 30, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand. High risk Nonthaburi Province residents, who registered via the "Non Prom" app, received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at Central Westgate Mall. Starting at 8am and concluding at 3pm, nurses and volunteers at Central Westgate provide mRNA vaccines to 9,000 Thai's. Those who qualified for the vaccine are over the age of 60, pregnant, or have pre-existing conditions. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images) (Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)