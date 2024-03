Avión de Avianca que venía para Medellín tuvo que aterrizar de emergencia: esto se sabe

#EMERGENCY #BREAKING | In the last few moments, an Avianca Boeing 787 operating a flight between Madrid and Medellin has declared an emergency & diverted to Ponta Delgada.



Read more at AviationSource!https://t.co/YxZd27nnaW@RadarBoxCom#Avianca #Madrid #Medellin #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/Cdh6tN6Fsp