Caballo que se desmayó en las calles de Nueva York ahora vive en una granja donde disfruta su retiro

Rally For Ryder the Carriage Horse who collapsed in the street and got beaten and whipped by cruel owner while onlookers did nothing! 🤬 now act please!

COMMUNITY EVENT

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM ET

Steps of New York City Hall, 260 Broadway, New York, NY 10007 pic.twitter.com/rMUjifT8Jg