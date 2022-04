Astrónomos del Hubble descubren un exoplaneta en el que “llueven rocas vaporizadas” por la cercanía con su estrella

Exoplanet KELT-20b is getting roasted. 🔥



456 light-years away, this planet orbits so close to its parent star that its atmosphere is over 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit!



Learn more about Hubble’s studies of ultra-hot exoplanets: https://t.co/NFurQ4jXTT pic.twitter.com/w8rl2WVsQT