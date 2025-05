Andrés Calamaro: la polémica y el placer de perderse sus conciertos

El placer de perderse los conciertos de Andrés Calamaro

MALAGA, SPAIN - JULY 29: Argentinian singer Andres Calamaro performs on stage during Starlite Occident 2023 at Cantera de Nagüeles, Marbella, on July 29, 2023 in Malaga, Spain. (Photo by STARLITE/Redferns)

(STARLITE/Redferns)