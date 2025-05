Black Pink anuncia su gira mundial de estadios, ¿para cuándo Latinoamérica?

Black Pink anuncia nueva gira mundial

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: (L-R) Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie of BLACKPINK perform onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)