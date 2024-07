Belleza heredada: Él es el guapo hermano del popular Richard Ríos

Richard Ríos

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 10: Richard Rios of Colombia celebrates the team's progression to the final after the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America Stadium on July 10, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)