El impresionante video de cómo un pulpo casi estrangula a un buzo

A 40 pies de profundidad, los buzos Michael Marcotte y Stuart Seldon vivieron una experiencia única con un pulpo gigante del Pacífico, conocido por ser la especie de pulpo más grande del planeta.
El hecho fue en octubre del 2022, pero no es sino hasta hace poco, cuando Marcotte publicó el video en su cuenta de Facebook, donde cuenta que bajaron en las profundidades de las aguas de Queen Charlotte Straights, en Columbia Británica, Canadá.
Comenzaron a buscar pulpos y minutos después, vieron al gran ejemplar, que envolvió con sus tentáculos a Stuart.
“Saltó sobre su cámara y envolvió algunos de sus zarcillos alrededor del cuello, las extremidades y el torso de Stu. De manera débil, mi amigo Stu decidió nadar lo mejor que pudo para mostrarme al pulpo, al que llamaría Larry”, contó.
Destacó que su amigo, al principio, no sabía que se trataba de un pulpo. Se notaba confundido, como creyendo que era una gran bolsa plástica de color naranja, o algo parecido.
Marcotte seguía grabando hasta que el animal soltó a su amigo. Se fue a varios metros, pero regresó, ya no para buscar a Stuart, sino por la cámara GoPro de Marcotte.
“Mientras filmaba el majestuoso movimiento de esta hermosa bestia, comenzó a interesarse en mi GoPro, casi intentando arrebatármela de las manos, pero tal vez ya había tenido suficiente cámara por el momento”, compartió el hombre, quien fue a la superficie a buscar más buzos seguir grabando a Larry.
“Al salir a la superficie, descubrí que Larry se había abalanzado sobre otras dos cámaras que sostenían dos compañeros de buceo. Fue una inmersión memorable que quedará grabada para siempre en mi cerebro”, relató.
Afortunadamente, ningún buzo salió herido. Larry solo quería compartir con sus extraños visitantes humanos.
Más grande y longevo
National Geographic refiere que el pulpo gigante del Pacífico es el más grande y longevo de todas las especies de pulpo. Un ejemplar medio mide aproximadamente cinco metros. El más grande hasta ahora visto, midió nueve metros y pesó 272 kilos.
Pueden vivir hasta cuatro años. Mueren poco después de criar.
El referido medio dice que está “en las aguas templadas del Pacífico, desde el sur de California hasta Alaska, y por el oeste, hasta las Islas Aleutianas y Japón”.
