Premios Oscar 2022: minuto a minuto de la alfombra roja de los premios de la Academia

Los premios Oscar 2022 regresaron por todo lo alto luego de dos años de ausencia, como era de esperarse los looks de los famosos en esta entrega han dado mucho de qué hablar.
Kourtney Kardashian llegó acompañada de Travis Barker, polémicos y muy combinados.
Timothée Chalamet dejó de lado la camisa y llegó con una propuesta interesante.
No shirt, no problem, if you're Timothée Chalamet at the #Oscars https://t.co/M5GljMMdCx pic.twitter.com/pXwipXrkBE— Variety (@Variety) March 27, 2022
Zendaya, una reina de las alfombras, llegó impecable con una propuesta llena de brillo.
Zendaya is a shimmering star on the #Oscars red carpet. 💫 https://t.co/abMq1BYSsP pic.twitter.com/Ir5HLvagWJ— Variety (@Variety) March 27, 2022
Andrew Garfield dejó de lado el tradicional negro por un elegante saco en rojo.
Andrew Garfield arrives to the #Oscars. https://t.co/abMq1BYSsP pic.twitter.com/BUgXFbmraJ— Variety (@Variety) March 27, 2022
Eugenio Derbez llegó a la alfombra roja con un traje impecable.
#CODA star Eugenio Derbez poses for photos on the #Oscars red carpet. https://t.co/abMq1BYSsP pic.twitter.com/YHRn8aXgrL— Variety (@Variety) March 27, 2022
Nicole Kidman lució un vestido con una forma atrevida y un cabello perfecto para la ocasión.
Power couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are picture-perfect on the #Oscars red carpet https://t.co/M5GljMMdCx pic.twitter.com/2mLDtwDWjv— Variety (@Variety) March 27, 2022
Kirsten Dunst, nominada por El poder del perro, llegó con un vestido rojo. Es una de las favoritas para llevarse el premio.
Power couple! Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, both nominated tonight for their performances in #ThePowerOfTheDog, pose together on the #Oscars red carpet. https://t.co/abMq1BYSsP pic.twitter.com/BvIhTXlmuN— Variety (@Variety) March 27, 2022
Como ya es tradición, Bradley Cooper llegó acompañado de su mamá con un traje perfecto.
Bradley Cooper arrives to the #Oscars—with his mom by his side. https://t.co/abMq1BYSsP pic.twitter.com/PgoO8HOtaL— Variety (@Variety) March 27, 2022
Amy Schumer, una de las conductoras de la noche, llegó acompañada de su pareja.
Amy Schumer, who's hosting tonight's #Oscars with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, arrives to the red carpet. https://t.co/abMq1BYSsP pic.twitter.com/tzmWRSlD9c— Variety (@Variety) March 27, 2022