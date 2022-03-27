Entretenimiento

Premios Oscar 2022: minuto a minuto de la alfombra roja de los premios de la Academia

Los famosos vuelven a iluminar con sus mejores y más exclusivos looks

Premios oscar 2022

Looks de la alfombra roja de los premios Oscar 2022 Instagram

Por Andrea Sánchez

Los premios Oscar 2022 regresaron por todo lo alto luego de dos años de ausencia, como era de esperarse los looks de los famosos en esta entrega han dado mucho de qué hablar.

Kourtney Kardashian llegó acompañada de Travis Barker, polémicos y muy combinados.

Timothée Chalamet dejó de lado la camisa y llegó con una propuesta interesante.

Zendaya, una reina de las alfombras, llegó impecable con una propuesta llena de brillo.

Andrew Garfield dejó de lado el tradicional negro por un elegante saco en rojo.

Eugenio Derbez llegó a la alfombra roja con un traje impecable.

Nicole Kidman lució un vestido con una forma atrevida y un cabello perfecto para la ocasión.

Kirsten Dunst, nominada por El poder del perro, llegó con un vestido rojo. Es una de las favoritas para llevarse el premio.

Como ya es tradición, Bradley Cooper llegó acompañado de su mamá con un traje perfecto.

Amy Schumer, una de las conductoras de la noche, llegó acompañada de su pareja.

Tags

Lo Último

Te recomendamos