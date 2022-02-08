Te presentamos la lista completa de todos los nominados a los Oscars 2022

La edición 94 de los Óscar ya está a la vuelta de la esquina. Los premios de la Academia del cine revelaron este martes su prestigiosa lista de nominados en sus 23 categorías. ‘El poder del perro’, de Netflix, lideró la ceremonia llevándose 12 nominaciones, dos de ellas en la misma categoría.
Con una temporada de premios algo atropellada luego de que se pospusieran los Critics Choice Awards por medidas sanitarias y los Golden Globes se celebraran sin ser televisados, los aclamados Premios de la Academia fueron recibidos con brazos abiertos.
Encargados de anunciar a los nominados estuvieron Leslie Jordan y Tracee Ellis Ross, en una ceremonia que se transmitió vía Twitter en las cuentas oficiales de la academia.
Además de ‘The Power of the Dog’, ‘Belfast’, ‘Dune’ y el ‘Método Williams’ también dominaron las mañana con seis nominaciones cada una.
Netflix arrasó en las categorias
Los sitios de streaming también mostraron estar en pleno auge pues de las diez nominadas a la categoría fuerte, la de Mejor Película, cinco se estrenaron en las distintas plataformas, como Netflix o Amazon Prime. De hecho, este es el segundo año consecutivo que Netflix consigue tener dos películas nominadas en dicha categoría, una de ellas siendo la gran favorita de los críticos a hacerse con muchos galardones: ‘No mires arriba’ y ‘El poder del perro’.
Los Oscars se celebrarán en el Teatro Dolby de Hollywood el domingo 27 marzo, reconociendo las películas lanzadas entre el 1 de marzo hasta el 31 de diciembre del 2021.
Esta es la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor Película:
- “Belfast”
- “CODA”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Drive My Car”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor Director:
- Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)
- Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)
- Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)
- Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)
Actor Principal:
- Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)
- Will Smith (“King Richard”)
- Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
Actriz Principal:
- Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
- Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)
- Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)
Actriz Secundaria
- Jesse Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)
- Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
- Judi Dench (“Belfast”)
- Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
Actor Secundario:
- Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
- Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)
- Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)
- J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)
Guión Adaptado:
- “CODA”
- “Drive My Car”
- “Dune”
- “The Lost Daughter”
- “The Power of the Dog”
Guión Original:
- “Belfast”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “The Worst Person in the World”
Diseño de vestuario:
- “Cruella”
- “Cyrano”
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “West Side Story”
Sonido:
- “Belfast”
- “Dune”
- “No Time to Die”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
Musica (original):
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dune”
- “Encanto”
- “Parallel Mothers”
- “The Power of the Dog”
Cortometraje (animado):
- “Affairs of the Art”
- “Bestia”
- “Boxballet”
- “Robin Robin”
- “The Windshield Wiper”
Cortometraje (acción):
- “Ala Kachuu - Take and Run”
- “The Dress”
- “The Long Goodbye”
- “On My Mind”
- “Please Hold”
Edición:
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “Tick, Tick ... Boom!”
Maquillaje y peinado:
- “Coming 2 America”
- “Cruella”
- “Dune”
- “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- “House of Gucci”
Pelicula Animada:
- “Encanto”
- “Flee”
- “Luca”
- “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Musica (Canción original):
- “Be Alive” from “King Richard”
- “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”
- “Down To Joy” from “Belfast”
- “No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die”
- “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”
Documental:
- “Ascension”
- “Attica”
- “Flee”
- “Summer of Soul”
- “Writing With Fire”
Documental Corto:
- “Audible”
- “Lead Me Home”
- “The Queen of Basketball”
- “Three Songs for Benazir”
- “When We Were Bullies”
Efectos Visuales:
- “Dune”
- “Free Guy”
- “No Time to Die”
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Cinematografía:
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- “West Side Story”
Diseño de Producción:
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- “West Side Story”
Película Internacional:
- Japón, “Drive My Car”
- Dinamarca, “Flee”
- Italia, “La Mano de Dios”
- Bután, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”
- Noruega, “The Worst Person in the World”