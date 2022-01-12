Lista de nominados a los Premios SAG: ¡de acá salen los del Oscar!

Lista de nominados a la 28a edición anual de los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla (SAG, por sus siglas en inglés), que se entregarán el 27 de febrero.

CINE

Mejor elenco: “Belfast”, “CODA”, “Don’t Look Up”, “House of Gucci”, “King Richard”.

Mejor actor: Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”; Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick … BOOM”; Will Smith, “King Richard”; Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”.

Mejor actriz: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”; Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”.

Mejor actor de reparto: Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”; Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”; Troy Kotsur, “CODA”; Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”; Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”.

Mejor actriz de reparto: Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”; Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”; Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”; Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”; Ruth Negga, “Passing”.

Mejor elenco de dobles: “Black Widow”, “Dune”, “The Matrix Resurrections”, “No Time to Die”, “Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings”.

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor elenco de drama: “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “The Morning Show”, “Squid Game”, “Succession”, “Yellowstone”.

Mejor elenco de comedia: “The Great”, “Hacks”, “The Kominsky Method”, “Only Murders in the Building”, “Ted Lasso”.

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Jung Ho-Yeon, “Squid Game”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”.

Mejor actor en una serie de drama: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Lee Jung-Jae, “Squid Game”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession”.

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia: Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Sandra Oh, “The Chair”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”; Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”.

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia: Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”.

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”; Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”; Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”; Ewan McGregor, “Halston”; Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”.

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”; Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”; Margaret Qualley, “Maid”; Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”; Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”.

Mejor elenco de dobles: “Cobra Kai”, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, “Mare of Easttown”, “Squid Game”.