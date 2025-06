Los partidos de eliminatorias sudamericanas que transmiten Caracol y RCN este jueves 5 de junio

Carlo Ancelotti en Brasil

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JUNE 02: Brazil's team coach Carlo Ancelotti looks on during a training at Joaquim Grava training center on June 02, 2025 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Carlo Ancelotti begins his tenure as coach of Brazil on the way to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)

