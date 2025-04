Atento Bucaramanga: Suspendieron Colo Colo vs Fortaleza por invasión de cancha y además reportaron 2 fallecidos

Colo Colo v Fortaleza - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025

SANTIAGO, CHILE - APRIL 10: Fans enter the field as the match is suspended during the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores group E match between Colo Colo and Fortaleza at Estadio Monumental David Arellano on April 10, 2025 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

