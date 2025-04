Partido de la Selección Colombia vs Perú cambiaría de horario: Esta sería la nueva fecha

Colombia v Peru - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - JANUARY 28: James Rodríguez of Colombia fights for the ball with Christofer Gonzáles of Peru during a match between Colombia and Peru as part of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers at Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium on January 28, 2022 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

(Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)