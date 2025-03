Lista la convocatoria de la Selección Colombia Femenina para enfrentar a Japón, ¿cuándo?

Selección Colombia Femenina

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 23: Mina Tanaka #11 of Japan reaches for the ball between Leicy Santos #10, Sara Sofia Restrepo #20, and Linda Caicedo #18 of Colombia during the second half of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup at State Farm Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

