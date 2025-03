Alisson fue desconvocado de Brasil por órdenes de FIFA tras choque con Dávinson: Revelaron su estado de salud

Alisson Becker y Dávinson Sánchez

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - MARCH 20: Alisson Becker of Brazil and Davinson Sanchez of Colombia receive medical attention after suffering a head injury during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Colombia at Mane Garrincha Stadium on March 20, 2025 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

