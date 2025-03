Un Día de la Mujer especial para ellas: 200 niñas recibirán una gran donación de guayos

200 niñas recibirán una gran donación de guayos

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 06: The cleats of Megan Rapinoe #15 of OL Reign are seen after her last home regular-season NWSL match at Lumen Field on October 06, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)