Se conoció oficialmente la posición de Mayra Ramírez en el Balón de Oro 2024

Mayra Ramírez

KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Mayra Ramirez of Chelsea shows appreciation to the fans at full-time following the team's victory in the Adobe Women's FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Kingsmeadow on February 11, 2024 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

(Warren Little/Getty Images)