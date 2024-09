“Colombian power somos todos”: El libro de Cabal y Farah es una linda instrospección a la persona detrás del deportista

Juan Sebastián Cabal y Robert Farah

TURIN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 17: Robert Farah and Juan Sebastián Cabal of Colombia walk out prior to their doubles match against Jamie Murray of Great Britain on Day Four of the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals at Pala Alpitour on November 17, 2021 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

(Julian Finney/Getty Images)