Así fue la discusión entre colombianos y argentinos donde intervino la Policía que no se vio en TV

Colombia v Argentina - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Players of Argentina and Colombia line up prior to the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Colombia and Argentina at Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium on September 10, 2024 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Andres Rot/Getty Images)

(Andres Rot/Getty Images)