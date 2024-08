Johan Arango terminó su aventura en el exterior, y está ‘a nada’ de fichar con inesperado equipo del FPC

Johan Arango

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MAY 04: Johan Arango #18 of Santa Fe celebrates after scoring their first goal during the match between Santos of Brazil and Santa Fe of Colombia for the Copa Bridgestone Libertadores 2017 at Pacaembu stadium on May 04, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

(Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)